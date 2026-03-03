Trivia Night: Kentucky Women's History

Trellis Brewing 827 Logan St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Did you know Jennie Carter Benedict, a world-famous Louisville Chef, invented the cucumber and cream cheese sandwich spread known as Benedictine? To learn more Kentucky history, pop down to Trellis Brewing and join KHS for a fun night of trivia all about Kentucky women.

This event is part of the Kentucky Historical Society’s America250KY programming, examining the past 250 years of Kentucky history.

In partnership with Kentucky Commission on Women.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/trivia-night-kentucky-womens-history

