Trivia Night at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Tease your brain and sign up to win prizes at Trivia Night at Oldham Gardens on Thursday nights in August from 6:30 – 9:30 pm. Enjoy drinks and snacks from Backside Grill while there.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/