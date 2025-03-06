× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Trivia Night at Oldham Gardens

Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned a trivia champion? Visit 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens in Crestwood, KY every Thursday night to see. Exciting prizes for the sharpest minds. Download the app for seamless participation. 3rd Turn Oldham Gardnes is the perfect spot for fun, food, and friendly competition. Bring your friends, bring you’re a-game, and let’s see who’s the ultimate trivia master!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/