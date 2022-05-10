Trivia w/ Greg Welsh!

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Greg Welsh hosts the best trivia in Louisville at Planet of the Tapes!

Every Tuesday at 8 we've got the best trivia in the city, lovingly curated and hosted by hilarious and loveable Greg Welsh!

We have a rotating schedule of trivia themes throughout the month -

1st Tuesday of the month - TV Trivia!

2nd Tuesday of the month - Movie Trivia!

3rd Tuesday of the month - Music Trivia!

4th Tuesday of the month - Everything Trivia!

And if we're lucky enough to get 5 Wednesdays in a month, we do special themes like Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc.

Assemble your team of up to 6 players and prove YOU know the most about TV!

Trivia is always completely FREE to play, and we offer a full bar selection, including cocktails, beer and wine, non-alcoholic options, and snacks.

For more info on Trivia and all of our other events, head on over to PlanetoftheTapes.biz. (All events are 21+)

Be kind, Unwind.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from May 10, 2022 to Dec 27, 2022 and happens every:

Tuesdays: 8:00pm - 11:00pm

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events