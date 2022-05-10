Trivia w/ Greg Welsh!
to
Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Planet of the Tapes
Comedian Greg Welsh hosts the best trivia in Louisville at Planet of the Tapes!
Every Tuesday at 8 we've got the best trivia in the city, lovingly curated and hosted by hilarious and loveable Greg Welsh!
We have a rotating schedule of trivia themes throughout the month -
1st Tuesday of the month - TV Trivia!
2nd Tuesday of the month - Movie Trivia!
3rd Tuesday of the month - Music Trivia!
4th Tuesday of the month - Everything Trivia!
And if we're lucky enough to get 5 Wednesdays in a month, we do special themes like Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc.
Assemble your team of up to 6 players and prove YOU know the most about TV!
Trivia is always completely FREE to play, and we offer a full bar selection, including cocktails, beer and wine, non-alcoholic options, and snacks.
For more info on Trivia and all of our other events, head on over to PlanetoftheTapes.biz. (All events are 21+)
Be kind, Unwind.
This is a Weekly Recurring Event
Runs from May 10, 2022 to Dec 27, 2022 and happens every:
Tuesdays: 8:00pm - 11:00pm
For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events