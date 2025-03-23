Trolls Family-Friendly Silent Disco at TEN20

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Trolls Family-Friendly Silent Disco at TEN20

🎊Trolls Takeover: Silent Disco Edition!🌟🎵

Get ready to step into a world of color, music, and family-friendly fun at our Trolls-themed Silent Disco on March 23rd! Embrace the Trolls spirit with glowy accessories, vibrant outfits, and dance moves that would make Poppy proud. As always you can expect 3 channels of kid appropriate music with one channel devoted to the hits from the trolls movies. This event is one of our most popular of the year, so get those tickets before time runs out!

Kids' headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

