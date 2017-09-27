Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright

to Google Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright, one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation, has released eight studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Elton John, David Byrne, Mark Ronson, Joni Mitchell to Burt Bacharach. At the age of 14 he was named Canada's best young musician and later received the Juno Award for Best Alternative Album. His album "Rufus does Judy" recorded at Carnegie Hall in 2006 was nominated for a Grammy.

For more information call  859.233.4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859.233.4567
to Google Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Troubadour Concert Series Presents Rufus Wainwright - 2017-09-27 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Friday

September 29, 2017

Saturday

September 30, 2017

Sunday

October 1, 2017

Monday

October 2, 2017

Submit Yours