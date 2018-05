Troutt Old Time General Store Fall Open House

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 9:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 9:00am to 3:00pm

Troutt Old Time General Store & Market

Shop for Fall foods, decor, plants and much more. Stop in for some tasty Fall favorites. Fall flowers, straw, pumpkins and gourds for all your decorating needs. Amish ciders will be available.

For more information call (270) 443-0858 or visit trouttoldtimegeneralstoreandmarket.com