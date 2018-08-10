truTV Impractical Jokers at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

truTV Impractical Jokers  at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

truTV Impractical Jokers

'The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour'

Starring The Tenderloins

The Tenderloins are a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers.

Now in its seventh season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

As The Tenderloins, the troupe has toured steadily over the last four years selling out multiple performances at prestige venues including Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, and London’s O2 Arena.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
