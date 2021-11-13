VIRTUAL --- The True Cost: Stories of Human Trafficking

The True Cost: Stories of Human Trafficking

The True Cost is a 45-minute performance, by professional Chicago actors, of speeches transcribed from interviews with victims and perpetrators of trafficking in its many forms. A panel discussion featuring Dr. Theresa Hayden, Univ. of Louisville criminal justice professor and Susan Montalvo-Gesser, Director of Catholic Charities of Owensboro and an immigration attorney will follow and will be open to the audience.

Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1UPflJd2LP7i7OEiYqtVrRCLyIQZLu4idnsaSyyFAFik/viewform?edit_requested=true

For more information visit pathcoalitionofky.org