True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service

to Google Calendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service

Join author John C. Tramazzo as he shares stories featured in his new book Bourbon & Bullets. The names Bulleit, Stagg, Van Winkle, Weller and Elmer T. Lee are royalty on Bourbon store shelves, but the men behind these iconic brands share much more than just great taste in whiskey — they share stories of service and sacrifice for country.

From the American Revolution and the Civil War to the wars abroad in Vietnam and Iraq, whiskey has never been too far from the American battlefield and the stories weaving them together are fascinating. Tramazzo will talk about them as part of this special program that includes a signed book for every guest, a tasting of Pappy Van Winkle and select appetizers by Chef David Danielson from Churchill Downs and Old Stone Inn.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Education & Learning, History
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service - 2018-11-27 18:00:00
oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Monday

October 29, 2018

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Wednesday

October 31, 2018

Submit Yours