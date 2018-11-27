True Stories of Whiskey, War and Military Service

Join author John C. Tramazzo as he shares stories featured in his new book Bourbon & Bullets. The names Bulleit, Stagg, Van Winkle, Weller and Elmer T. Lee are royalty on Bourbon store shelves, but the men behind these iconic brands share much more than just great taste in whiskey — they share stories of service and sacrifice for country.

From the American Revolution and the Civil War to the wars abroad in Vietnam and Iraq, whiskey has never been too far from the American battlefield and the stories weaving them together are fascinating. Tramazzo will talk about them as part of this special program that includes a signed book for every guest, a tasting of Pappy Van Winkle and select appetizers by Chef David Danielson from Churchill Downs and Old Stone Inn.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org