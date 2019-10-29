Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish

to Google Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00 iCalendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00

Make-A-Wish Foundation 1230 Liberty Bank Lane Suite 300, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish

Come on out and celebrate Halloween with your local Make-A-Wish families, volunteers and supporters. Bring the kids to trick-or-treat early with decorated themed trunks, participate in a wish family costume contest and create wish art. You do not have to be a Make-A-Wish family to attend; the more the merrier!

Free! We do welcome donations of any amount to help us grant more wishes for Kentucky kids!

 Please RSVP here: http://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfU8Ge9P0EvwcvIvXeHTGxkOkXhIfsz9uuOD2btAmvzYCrTxw/viewform

For more information call (502) 272-4398

Info

Make-A-Wish Foundation 1230 Liberty Bank Lane Suite 300, Louisville, Kentucky 40222 View Map
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00 iCalendar - Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish - 2019-10-29 17:30:00