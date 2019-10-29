× Expand Make-A-Wish Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish!

Trunk-or-Treat with Make-A-Wish

Come on out and celebrate Halloween with your local Make-A-Wish families, volunteers and supporters. Bring the kids to trick-or-treat early with decorated themed trunks, participate in a wish family costume contest and create wish art. You do not have to be a Make-A-Wish family to attend; the more the merrier!

Free! We do welcome donations of any amount to help us grant more wishes for Kentucky kids!

Please RSVP here: http://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfU8Ge9P0EvwcvIvXeHTGxkOkXhIfsz9uuOD2btAmvzYCrTxw/viewform

For more information call (502) 272-4398