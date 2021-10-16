× Expand NA Enjoy a Casper movie at the Drive In!

Trunk or Treat at the Drive-In!

Saturday, October 16 and 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets just $25 per Carload! Includes Trunk or Treating and a Casper movie!

This is a rain or shine event, no matter how eerie the evening weather is. (If it is raining too hard for kids to be out, goodie bags will be handed out as kids/cars arrive.) Great family event and a safe way to trick-or-treat.

Sauerbeck Family Drive In will be hosting this great event. Businesses, organizations and families can decorate their trunks and hand out goodies to kids. As a bonus to those who participate, decorated trunks can stay for the movie for free!

Sauerbeck Family Drive In is still looking for sponsors to decorate their trunks and hand out goodies. Sign up by emailing Admin@SauerbeckFamilyDriveIn.com. NORE: If it is raining too hard for kids to be out, we will hand out goodie bags for the kids as cars arrive.

For more information: www.SauerbeckFamilyDriveIn.com