Trunk or Treat

Make-A-Wish Foundation 1230 Liberty Bank Lane Suite 300, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Trunk or Treat

Come on out and celebrate Halloween with your local Make-A-Wish families, volunteers and supporters. Bring the kids to trick-or-treat early with decorated themed trunks, participate in a wish family costume contest and create wish art. You do not have to be a Make-A-Wish family to attend; the more the merrier!

COST IS FREE TO PARTICIPATE. WE WELCOME DONATIONS OF ANY AMOUNT TO HELP US GRANT MORE WISHES FOR KENTUCKY KIDS.

If you are interested in attending, RSVP at the link in the event or to Danielle at dsignorelli@oki.wish.org or (502) 272-4396.

*RSVP not required*

For more information call (502) 272-4396

