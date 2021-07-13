Tuesday Night Concerts at President's Park in Edgewood

2021 TUESDAY EVENING SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

June 15 – The Leftovers (Classic Rock/Country)

June 22 – London Street (60’s, 70’s & 80’s)

June 29 – The Whammies (80’s Tribute)

July 13 – Doghouse (Rock ‘n Roll)

July 20 – Moonshine Drive (Bluegrass/Country)

July 27 – Cassette Junkies (Cassette Generation)

August 3 – East of Austin (Country/Rock)

August 10 – Velvet Soul (Top 40 Rock, Country & Pop Jazz)

August 17 – Swan (Rock/Pop)

August 24 – Buzz Bin (90’s Hits)

______________________________________________

All performances are free to the public and begin at 7:00 p.m. If it rains – concerts will be cancelled.

______________________________________________

For more information call (859) 331-5910 or visit edgewoodky.gov/tuesday-night-concerts/