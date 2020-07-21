Tuesday Night Concerts at President's Park in Edgewood
President's Park 283 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017
2020 TUESDAY EVENING SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
July 7 – Wild Rice Band (Rock, Blues, Country)
July 14th – Country Wide Band (Classic Rock/Country)
July 21st – Lond Street (60’s, 70’s & 80’s)
July 28 – The Mistics (R&B/Pop)
August 4 – Elvis @ Edgewood Senior Center
August 11 – Doghouse (Rock ‘n Roll)
August 18 – East of Austin (Country/Rock)
August 25 – Robin Lacy & Dezydeco (Louisiana Rock ‘n Roll)
______________________________________________
All performances are free to the public and begin at 7:00 p.m.
For more information visit edgewoodky.gov/tuesday-night-concerts/