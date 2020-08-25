Tuesday Night Concerts at President's Park in Edgewood

President's Park 283 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017

2020 TUESDAY EVENING SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

July 7 – Wild Rice Band (Rock, Blues, Country)

July 14th – Country Wide Band (Classic Rock/Country)

July 21st – Lond Street (60’s, 70’s & 80’s)

July 28 – The Mistics (R&B/Pop)

August 4 – Elvis @ Edgewood Senior Center

August 11 – Doghouse (Rock ‘n Roll)

August 18 – East of Austin (Country/Rock)

August 25 – Robin Lacy & Dezydeco (Louisiana Rock ‘n Roll)

 All performances are free to the public and begin at 7:00 p.m.

For more information visit edgewoodky.gov/tuesday-night-concerts/

