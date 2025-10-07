Tuesday Trivia Night at Goodwood Whiskey Row
to
Goodwood Whiskey Row 121 W Main St., Kentucky 40202
Not Rocket Science Trivia
Join us every Tuesday at 7:00 pm for free live trivia in Louisville at Goodwood Whiskey Row! Play for free with your trivia team, and compete for gift card prizes.
Tuesday Trivia Night at Goodwood Whiskey Row
Join us every Tuesday at 7:00 pm for free live trivia in Louisville at Goodwood Whiskey Row! Play for free with your trivia team, and compete for gift card prizes.
Want an edge? To get 3 free trivia clues before the game, visit: https://www.notrocketsciencetrivia.com/advertise-with-us
Find more weekly Louisville trivia nights here: https://www.notrocketsciencetrivia.com/louisville
For more information call 432-423-2432.