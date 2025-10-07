Tuesday Trivia Night at Goodwood Whiskey Row

Goodwood Whiskey Row 121 W Main St., Kentucky 40202

Tuesday Trivia Night at Goodwood Whiskey Row

Join us every Tuesday at 7:00 pm for free live trivia in Louisville at Goodwood Whiskey Row! Play for free with your trivia team, and compete for gift card prizes.

Want an edge? To get 3 free trivia clues before the game, visit: https://www.notrocketsciencetrivia.com/advertise-with-us

Find more weekly Louisville trivia nights here: https://www.notrocketsciencetrivia.com/louisville

For more information call 432-423-2432. 

