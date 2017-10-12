Tuesdays With Morrie

to Google Calendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00

Bunbury Theatre Company 604 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tuesdays With Morrie

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie's appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

All performances of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE in October:

6 -7 - 12 - 13 - 14 - 18 -19 - 20 - 21 / 7:30

8 - 22 / 2:00

General Admission - $22.00

Senior (over 62) - $19.00

Students (under 25) - $10.00

For more information visit bunburytheatre.org

Info
Bunbury Theatre Company 604 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
502 585-5306
to Google Calendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesdays With Morrie - 2017-10-12 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 2, 2017

Tuesday

October 3, 2017

Wednesday

October 4, 2017

Thursday

October 5, 2017

Friday

October 6, 2017

Saturday

October 7, 2017

Sunday

October 8, 2017

Submit Yours