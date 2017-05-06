Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show)

to Google Calendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Tuned in for Murder

A 1980’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show with a host of crazy characters. You’re invited to the 50th Anniversary of WJRK and the owner has big news to share if he can live that long. You may request celebrity status at the time of booking. Celebrity status will be assigned on a first come first serve basis. As a celebrity, you will be provided a small prop or costume piece and may be given a card containing a short paragraph to read at the appropriate time in the show.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

8597560011

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show) - 2017-05-06 18:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™