Tuned in for Murder (Dinner Show)

Tuned in for Murder

A 1980’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show with a host of crazy characters. You’re invited to the 50th Anniversary of WJRK and the owner has big news to share if he can live that long. You may request celebrity status at the time of booking. Celebrity status will be assigned on a first come first serve basis. As a celebrity, you will be provided a small prop or costume piece and may be given a card containing a short paragraph to read at the appropriate time in the show.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com