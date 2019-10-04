TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW (OCT 4-12)
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW (OCT 4-12)
TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW (OCT 4-12)
TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW
Presented by the Bluegrass Players
Completely revamped for this season, Tuned in for Murder is a fan favorite 1980’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show. Written by local playwright and director Chad Hembree, this zany mystery delights audiences with a host of crazy characters. You’re invited to the 50th Anniversary of WJRK, and the owner has big news to share-if he can live that long.
You may request celebrity status at the time of booking. As a celebrity, you will be provided a small prop to wear and may be given a card containing a short paragraph to read at the appropriate time in the show. Celebrity roles are limited.
Friday, Oct 4 – 8 pm
Saturday, Oct 5 – 8 pm
Friday, Oct 11 – 8 pm
Saturday, Oct 12 – 8 pm
For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com