TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW (OCT 4-12)

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW

Presented by the Bluegrass Players

Completely revamped for this season, Tuned in for Murder is a fan favorite 1980’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show. Written by local playwright and director Chad Hembree, this zany mystery delights audiences with a host of crazy characters. You’re invited to the 50th Anniversary of WJRK, and the owner has big news to share-if he can live that long.

You may request celebrity status at the time of booking. As a celebrity, you will be provided a small prop to wear and may be given a card containing a short paragraph to read at the appropriate time in the show. Celebrity roles are limited.

Friday, Oct 4 – 8 pm

Saturday, Oct 5 – 8 pm

Friday, Oct 11 – 8 pm

Saturday, Oct 12 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
