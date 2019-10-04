× Expand TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW (OCT 4-12) TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW (OCT 4-12)

TUNED IN FOR MURDER DINNER SHOW

Presented by the Bluegrass Players

Completely revamped for this season, Tuned in for Murder is a fan favorite 1980’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show. Written by local playwright and director Chad Hembree, this zany mystery delights audiences with a host of crazy characters. You’re invited to the 50th Anniversary of WJRK, and the owner has big news to share-if he can live that long.

You may request celebrity status at the time of booking. As a celebrity, you will be provided a small prop to wear and may be given a card containing a short paragraph to read at the appropriate time in the show. Celebrity roles are limited.

Friday, Oct 4 – 8 pm

Saturday, Oct 5 – 8 pm

Friday, Oct 11 – 8 pm

Saturday, Oct 12 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com