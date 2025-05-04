Tunes In The Vines at Equus Run Vineyards

SUNDAYS - starting May 4th, grab your lawn chairs, gather your friends, and get ready to sip on some wine, spirits, or cocktails while soaking up the tunes. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to share wonderful Sundays full of music with all of you! See you there!

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and a picnic…we have wine and local beers!

For more information, please call 859.846.9463 or visit equusrunvineyards.com/