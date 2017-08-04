The Tunesmiths, Marah in the Mainsail, Mojothunder at Mag Bar

The Tunesmiths are one of Louisville's fastest growing bands. These four craftsmen have made a name for themselves with high energy performances and creating unforgettable music at an incredible pace. Their genre-bending, timeless material combines the raw energy and power of rock n’ roll guitar, the smooth vocals of R&B, and the catchy rhythms of Soul. This group is a “must see” for music-goers looking for a great show and inventive music. The Tunesmiths remind us that true musicians and songwriters are still making waves in the independent music world, and you can find them right here in Louisville." -Courier Journal

Cinematic is the word most often used to describe Marah in the Mainsail's sound. Precise yet primitive jungle drums set the stage for the eclectic and powerful ensemble to sweep you away into their haunting world. Like oil and water, Durry's gravel voice alongside Mariah Mercedes's crystal clarity form a stirring, yet beautiful contrast. All being thrusted foreword by aggressive percussion, growling bass, and soaring brass. Their lyrics paint a thrilling picture of monsters and ghosts, murderers and thieves, love and guilt, and everything in between.

Primal, sexy, and driven, MOJOTHUNDER brings the raw emotion of rock 'n' roll back into the spotlight. A new era is born. Long live rock 'n' roll.

8PM | $5 | 21+

For more information visit magbarlouisville.com/