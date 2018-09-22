Tunnel to Towers 5K

Crescent Springs Community Park 800 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, Kentucky 41017

Tunnel to Towers 5K

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Series was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders This is a 5K (3.1 miles). You are welcome to walk or run this event.

Packets can be picked up at:

Tri-State Running Company

148 Barnwood Dr

Edgewood, KY 41017

For more information on the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation please visit tunnel2towers.org

chandler