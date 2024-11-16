× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec Turkey Trotter 5 Mile Run/ 4k Walk

Turkey Trotter 5 Mile Run/ 4k Walk

$40 per person.

A challenging combination of cross-country, woodland trail, and paved trail over a picturesque park-like setting. The Course consists of: Runners – 5 Miles/Walkers – 4K (2.48 miles). Online registration ends Friday, November 15th at 2:00 pm. There will be day-of registration. Packet pick up Saturday, November 16th, at the John W. Black Community Center 7 – 7:50am.

Awards will be given to the top two finishers in each of the following age groups: 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over. Overall Male & Female top finishers also receive a frozen turkey. All entrants will have a chance at one of several door prizes.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar