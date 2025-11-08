× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Turkey Trotter 5 Miler

Course:

Distance: Runners - 5 Miles / Walkers - 4K (2.48 miles). A challenging combination of cross-country, woodland trail, and paved trail in a picturesque park setting.

Registration:

$40 per person early registration. $55 per person after October 23rd. Online registration ends Friday, November 7th at 2:00 pm. All early registered entrants guaranteed a long sleeve t-shirt, late registrants, after Oct. 23rd, while supplies last. Packet pick up Saturday, Nov. 8th, at the John Black Community Center 7:00 - 7:50am.

Awards:

Awards will be given to the top finishers in each of the following age groups:

10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80 & over.

Overall Male & Female top finishers also receive a frozen turkey.

All entrants will have a chance at one of several door prizes including a frozen turkey or a turkey ice cream cake.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/