Theresa Carpenter Beames, Capacity Contemporary Exchange You Turn Me On, Theresa Carpenter Beames

You Turn Me On, Art Exhibition by Theresa Carpenter Beames

Please join us at our next public art opening reception on Friday, August 23rd from 6-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary at 641 W. Main Street in Downtown Louisville. Meet the artist, view the exhibition and sales on select items in our gallery shop.

The exhibition is on view from 8/23-9/22/24. Visit capacitycontemporary.com or follow us @capacitycontemporary for more information and hours of operation. We hope to see you soon!

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com