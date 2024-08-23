× Expand Theresa Carpenter Beames, Capacity Contemporary Exchange You Turn Me On, Visual Art Exhibition by Theresa Carpenter Beames

You Turn Me On, Visual Art Exhibition by Theresa Carpenter Beames

Join us for the public opening reception of our newest art exhibition, You Turn Me On by Louisville based artist, Theresa Carpenter Beames on Friday, August 23rd from 6- 8:00 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main St, downtown Louisville. View the exhibition, meet the artist, and enjoy sales on select items in our gallery shop.

The exhibition will be on view form August 23rd-September 22nd, 2024. Please visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information and hours of operation.

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com