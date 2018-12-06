Turn-the-Page Tour at John James Audubon State Park

Join John James Audubon State Park Museum staff for the monthly “Turn-the-Page” tour of Audubon’s very rare Birds of America and Quadrupeds folios. In this interactive 30-minute program, visitors will get a closer look at Audubon's life works and learn first-hand what it takes to care for one of the most valuable printed books in the world! Each month a new page will be turned in each folio--revealing new and exciting images for public display. The program begins at 1:30 P.M. and is free with paid admission to the Museum.

For more information call (270) 826-2247 or visit parks.ky.gov