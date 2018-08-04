Turnpike Troubadours at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Turnpike Troubadours, with very special guests Shooter Jennings and Chris Knight

“We’ve been working on this show and stellar lineup for some time. We’re excited to present all three of these artists, all headliners in their own right, for one big night featuring some of the finest Americana, Roots-Rock, and Country-Rock music. It’s definitely going to be a barn-burner and a night to remember,” stated JoBeth Embry, Beaver Dam Tourism Director.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9am local time, Saturday, December 16. A special fan, password only, pre sale begins at 9am Friday, December 15. Fans who sign up for Beaver Dam Amphitheater’s Email Newsletter at: BeaverDamTourism.com will receive the password.

Ticket Prices:

-Golden Circle: Only 100 available: $59.50 each (sold only in pairs)

-VIP / Lower Arena: Advance $39.50 // Day of Show $49.50

-General Admission: Advance $29.50 // Day of Show: $39.50

For more information visit BeaverDamTourism.com