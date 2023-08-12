Turtle Survey - Creasey Mahan Preserve

Turtle Survey

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Take a hike through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve with naturalist Jacob Crider in search of native turtle species and other cool summertime creatures of the forest. Jacob will focus on turtle anatomy, biology, diversity, adaptations, and which species you can find at CMNP, including tips on how to look for them. Binoculars encouraged for best wildlife viewing. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate.

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
