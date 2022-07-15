× Expand Lauren Furjes with Second Chances Wildlife Center Turtle Yoga: Flow Then Slow (1200 × 800 px) Turtle Yoga at Second Chances Wildlife Center

Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow

Second Chances Wildlife Center and yoga instructor Tavi Tichenor bring you a one-of-a-king yoga class: Turtle Yoga!

Very friendly and social rescue tortoise Apache joins us while Tavi leads us through a "Flow then Slow" class. This class will start with vinyasa and end with restorative style, inspired by Apache's mindful and slow movements around us.

This class is BYOM - bring your own mat.

Ticket sales benefit Second Chances Wildlife Center's wildlife rescue and environmental education programs.

Friday, July 15th, 7-8 pm

Second Chances Wildlife Center

487 Gentry Ln

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

For more information, please call 502.821.9541 or visit the Event Website