Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow

to

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047

Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow

Second Chances Wildlife Center and yoga instructor Tavi Tichenor bring you a one-of-a-king yoga class: Turtle Yoga!

Very friendly and social rescue tortoise Apache joins us while Tavi leads us through a "Flow then Slow" class. This class will start with vinyasa and end with restorative style, inspired by Apache's mindful and slow movements around us.

This class is BYOM - bring your own mat.

Ticket sales benefit Second Chances Wildlife Center's wildlife rescue and environmental education programs.

Friday, July 15th, 7-8 pm

Second Chances Wildlife Center

487 Gentry Ln

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

For more information, please call 502.821.9541 or visit the Event Website

Info

Second Chances Wildlife Center 487 Gentry Ln, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Yoga
502.821.9541
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow - 2022-07-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow - 2022-07-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow - 2022-07-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow - 2022-07-15 19:00:00 ical