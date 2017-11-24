Twas the Night Before Christmas / Black & Blue Friday

Presented by The Spotlight Players.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.” But wait! A mouse is stirring – because Santa missed his house last year. Before you can say “Merry Christmas!”, we’re off on the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer. Don’t miss this joyful tribute to the holiday season!

“Such a playful spirit romps through ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, you might think the show itself was a product of Santa’s workshop.” – The Washington Post

Plus,

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and all Ellie and her new husband, Jackson, want is to celebrate their first holiday season at home together. But their holiday peace and quiet quickly turns into holiday chaos when they are summoned to the security office at the local mall. Seems Ellie’s backwoods relatives were planning to surprise her with a visit, but first stopped at the store to pick up some paper goods. That’s when the trouble began. What they thought was a big-box store turned out to be a shopping mall full of frenzied Black Friday shoppers, and, of course, the hillbilly family ended up causing all sorts of trouble.

The Spotlight Theatre

Fri, Nov 24 2017, 7:00PM

Sat, Nov 25 2017, 7:00PM

Sun, Nov 26 2017, 2:00PM

Tickets $8 / $5 Students - Available at the door.

For more information call (859)756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com