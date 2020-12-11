VIRTUAL---------Twas the Night Before Christmas

Twas the Night Before Christmas

“’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a... hmm, what rhymes with house?”

Have you ever wondered how your favorite holiday stories came to be – how all the details that bring you Christmas cheer and joy were created? This adaptation of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas gives you a funny and festive look behind the scenes at how this favorite tale might have been written. Follow author Clement Clarke Moore (better known as “Clem”) on his journey to write his beloved Christmas Eve poem, along with two magical friends who show up from the North Pole! Together, they write one of the most beloved St. Nick stories of all time – but not without a few hilarious word fumbles, caroling, and kooky Christmas antics along the way!

