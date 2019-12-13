TWAS THE WEEK AFTER CHRISTMAS (DEC 13-22)

TWAS THE WEEK AFTER CHRISTMAS

Presented by Spotlight Acting School

Performed by students ages 4-9

A hilarious and heartwarming story about what happens when the North Pole loses the Christmas Spirit. It’s been years since the Elves and Reindeer have gotten along. The Reindeer egos are high, and Elves’ productivity is low. Will a week of vacation help remind the Elves and Reindeer what Christmas is all about?

Friday, Dec 13 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 14 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Dec 15 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Dec 20 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 21 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Dec 22 – 2:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com