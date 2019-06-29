× Expand Greenville Tourism Commissioin Twilight Cruise-In & Antique Car Show

Twilight Cruise-In & Antique Car Show

The 2019 summer series kicks-off on June 29th with something new—or perhaps better described as “something old”! As the first stop on the FREEway, The GTC is pleased to invite the public to the first-ever “pre-season social event” featuring the “Twilight Cruise-In & Antique Car Show”! At the car show, “Roy Kyle and the Hot Rod Cruisers” will take guests back in time with a live performance of oldies favorites.

This will not be the typical Saturdays on the Square “concert” as this evening is a “throwback tribute” to the humble beginnings of Saturdays on the Square 11 years ago. The live musical performance will take place on the small, round “Veterans Plaza Stage”. South Main Street will be closed to traffic at 3pm as vintage automobiles begin to line the square and will remain closed until the event concludes. During the evening, attendees will be able to freely meander through the vintage vehicles showcased throughout the downtown area with the sounds of live oldies music completing the atmosphere. This event will begin at 6pm and conclude at 8pm.

Interested in participating with a vintage automobile? There is no cost to have a vehicle in the show and, while supplies last, dash plaques will be distributed to all auto owner participants. Contact GTC Director Colbi Ferguson at (270) 338-1895 to learn more! This, no-cost event, is a prelude to the free summer concert series that begins the following week with the first nationally-known act.

For more information call (270) 338-1895 or visit tourgreenville.com