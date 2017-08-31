Twilight Tastings with Animal Care Society

Come down to Over The 9 on Thursday, August 31 from 6-9pm to enjoy music from DJ Prhyme, food specials, and All-You-Can-Sample Old 502 Wine for just 10 bucks.

This month $2 from every tasting sold will go to benefit The Animal Care Society, Louisville's first no-kill shelter.

More information:

For more information visit goOverThe9.com