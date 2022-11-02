× Expand Hermitage Farm Twilight Tour - Hayride and Lantern Walk at Hermitage Farm

$40 Adult/$35 Senior/$25 Children 6+/$5 Children 5

Hermitage Farm’s Twilight Tours have everything needed for the perfect autumn evening: hayrides, lanterns, horses, and cider! Hop aboard a tractor-pulled haywagon with a cup of hot cider (or bourbon-cider for the adults!) and embark on a relaxing tour of the farm as the sun sets. Learn about the farm’s history, horse racing, and local folktales. Following the hayride, you’ll have the chance to take a commemorative photo in the Barn6 Speakeasy and meet two retired resident racehorses, then with a lantern in hand, stroll the beautiful gardens. Top off the experience with a walk through the immersive ArtWalk—a dazzling light show that brings the woods of Hermitage Farm to life! The Twilight Tours run September 28 – November 5. Don’t forget to make dinner reservations at Barn8 Restaurant before or after your tour.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/