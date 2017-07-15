Twin Lakes National Fiddlers Competition

The Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship contest is held annually each 3rd weekend of July. The next contest will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Leitchfield, KY on the courthouse square starting at 9 am CDT in conjunction with the Leitchfield Freedom and Fiddling Festival.

We have six categories of competition in fiddling, as well as three of dancing, bluegrass band, guitar, mandolin and banjo.

Pre-Festivities began on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 6:00 pm with the Twin Lakes Fiddle Festival Queen Pageant at the Centre on Main. Congratulations to our 2016 Fiddle Festival Queen Kaylyn Nicole Hagan!

Festivities will begin on Friday, July 14, 2017 as the Leitchfield Freedom Festival kicks off with fireworks at dusk.

On Saturday, the fun begins early on the Courthouse Square. In addition to the competition on the east side of the square, the Leitchfield Freedom Festival events are held all around the square with vendor booths, crafts, amusement rides and activities for the kids, a car "Cruise-In', Sponsored by the Western Kentucky Car Club, and much more! Click here for more information about the Leitchfield Freedom Festival.

On Saturday evening, you will not want to miss a special square dance show and demonstration!

After the contest, be prepared for even more special entertainment on the square!

Make plans now to be in Leitchfield on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, 2017 !!

For more information visit twinlakesfiddler.com