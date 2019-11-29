× Expand NCM Motor Sports Park Car driving through the holiday lights

Twinkle at the Track

Twinkle at the Track is a drive-through holiday light experience on the west track of the NCM Motorsports Park that runs the day after Thanksgiving through New Years’ Day. Cars, buses and other vehicles can drive through more than 25 scenes totaling more than one million bright lights on a 2-mile stretch of racetrack.

For more information call (844) 977-7333 or visit motorsportspark.org/twinkle/