Twisted Circus at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Twisted Circus at Fourth Street Live!

Friday, October 27, 2017 - Saturday, October 28, 2017

8pm

Come one, Come All, Step right up and join The Twisted Circus

Friday Night Ookay Live! takes the stage for a performance full of twists and turns illuminated by the glow of the Ringmaster's watchful eye.

Saturday , come out for Live! music from Eight Inch Elvis, and a costume contest with prizes so good you'll never want to leave the circus.

Have your Fortune told, if you dare, and hang around for circus acts sure to scare.

Saturday VIP packages available soon!

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events 

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502-584-7170
