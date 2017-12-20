Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist

to Google Calendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist

Join Mary Kerr as she once again presents fresh ideas for repurposing antique textiles, abandoned blocks and vintage fragments. Twisted focuses on the incorporation of unfinished vintage textiles into a modern quilt aesthetic. Scraps of vintage blocks and top fragments have been recycled to create new innovative quilts. These pieces begged to be offered a second chance and they now serve as a bridge between the vintage past and the modern future.

For more information call  270-442-8856  or visit quiltmuseum.org

Info
National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
270-442-8856
to Google Calendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist - 2017-12-20 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 20, 2017

Thursday

December 21, 2017

Friday

December 22, 2017

Saturday

December 23, 2017

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Tuesday

December 26, 2017

Submit Yours