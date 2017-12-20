Twisted: Modern Quilts with a Vintage Twist

Join Mary Kerr as she once again presents fresh ideas for repurposing antique textiles, abandoned blocks and vintage fragments. Twisted focuses on the incorporation of unfinished vintage textiles into a modern quilt aesthetic. Scraps of vintage blocks and top fragments have been recycled to create new innovative quilts. These pieces begged to be offered a second chance and they now serve as a bridge between the vintage past and the modern future.

For more information call 270-442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org