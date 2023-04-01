× Expand Skyview Skateshop Skyview Skateshop

Two Day Event @ Skyview Skateshop Madisonville

Day One- skate games start time 1:30pm

Highest Ollie, S.K.A.T.E., Best Mini Ramp, Find the eggs, Pool Tournament ($5 cover winner gets a pool cue. Sign ups end at 4pm. Games start at 5pm), Free raffle, & $2 raffle for Skyview gift card (pot style. Whatever is in there end of night two is given to the winner!)

Day Two- skate games start time 1:30pm

Kicker to Kicker, S.K.A.T.E., Best Trick Outside, Longest Manual/ Nose Manual, Find the eggs, Free raffle, & $2 raffle for Skyview gift card (pot style. Whatever is in there end of night two is given to the winner!)

Flyer will be on this page as well as the prizes for events!

Free find the egg game will also be explained in the coming days!

Indoor & outdoor. Sign ups END @1pm each day. Waivers on site if you don’t have one filled out. Out of town minors we can email a copy to you.

$10 for one day or $15 for both for all skate related activities! Free to watch.

For more information, please call 270.421.9530