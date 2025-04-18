× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Two Lights for Tomorrow

Two Lights for Tomorrow - A Nationwide Call to Action

On April 18-19, the Kentucky Historical Society and America250KY will take part in the nationwide initiative, Two Lights for Tomorrow, honoring Paul Revere’s historic ride of April 18-19, 1775, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, 2026.

In Kentucky, this event will also recognize Jack Jouett, who rode 40 miles on June 3-4, 1781, to alert the Virginia General Assembly and protect Governor Thomas Jefferson from British troops.

Join us on April 18 by displaying two lights at the Old State Capitol, symbolizing hope and service. We're encouraging all Kentucky courthouses, city halls, homes, and public buildings to show two lights, reflecting the spirit of service embodied by Revere and Jouett.

From April 18-19, America250KY will collect food pantry donations at the Kentucky Historical Society, with canned meat being the most needed item. If you can't make it to Frankfort, find ways to serve in your community, like volunteering for local clean-ups or food drives.

We invite you to share your service project photos and descriptions by emailing America250KY@ky.gov or tagging us on Facebook.

Two Lights for Tomorrow is a national initiative to kick off the 250th birthday celebration of the U.S. It encourages citizens to unite in service, drawing inspiration from Revere's ride.

Participation Details:

On April 18, 2025, display two lights at statehouses nationwide to symbolize the importance of Revere’s ride today.

On April 19, engage in community service, from clean-ups to food drives, tailored to local needs.

Everyone can participate, whether through large displays at state capitols or smaller ones at home. We aim for widespread involvement across community centers and private residences.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events