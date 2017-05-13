Tygarts Creek Paddle Excursions at Carter Caves State Resort Park

Carter Caves State Resort Park is offering paddling excursions on Tygarts Creek this spring.

This 6-mile canoe or kayak trip will go down Tygarts Creek, cutting through Kentucky's most scenic limestone gorge. The excursions will last about 3.5 hours. The park will provide canoes, paddles, life vest, shuttle ride from the Welcome Center and guides for your trip. The park does not have kayaks, though paddlers have the option to bring their own kayak. Participants should have some paddle experience before signing up for these trips and be at least 12 years old.

You will see high cliff sides and the natural beauty that the spring has to offer. The trip also includes a side trip into one of Kentucky’s largest natural limestone tunnels.

Required equipment includes; the correct attire for cool weather paddling, a complete change of clothes, treaded footwear, flashlight (for natural tunnel visit), sack lunch, bottled water and a dry bag for your supplies.

The cost is $50 per person or $35 for those who bring their own kayak. Trips are scheduled for April 22, 23; May 3, 7, and 13.

Limited space is available and registration is required. Call 1-800-325-0059 to register.

Participants meet at the Welcome Center at 9:30 a.m. This trip can be canceled due to high or low water levels or extreme weather conditions.

For more information call 1-800-325-0059 or visit parks.ky.gov