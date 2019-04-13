Tygarts Creek Paddling Trips

Plan a spring adventure on Tygarts Creek on a canoe or kayak with a 6-mile excursion hosted by Carter Caves State Resort Park.

The park is offering guided trips on six dates in 2019 – April 13, 20, 28 and May 1, 4 and 11.

The 3.5-hour trip down Tygarts Creek goes through one of Kentucky’s most beautiful limestone gorges. The park will provide canoes or kayaks, paddles, life vest, transportation shuttle from and back to the Welcome Center, and guides for your trip. The fee is $40 per person. (The fee is $30 a person if you bring your own canoe or kayak.)

Participants should have some paddling experience before signing up for these trips. Along the way, participants will see high cliff sides and the natural beauty that the spring has to offer. There will also be a side trip into one of Kentucky’s largest natural limestone tunnels.

Guests should wear proper attire for cool weather paddling, a complete change of clothes, treaded footwear, flashlight (for natural tunnel visit), sack lunch, bottled water and a dry bag for your supplies. You must be at least 12 years old to participate and paddlers ages 15 and under must be with a legal guardian.

Participants meet at the park Welcome Center and should be ready to leave at 9:30 a.m.

Registration is required. To register, visithttps://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Parks/CarterCavesPaddleTrips. For questions, call the park at (606) 286-4411.

Carter Caves State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, restaurant, campground, gift shop, cave tours and many recreational activities.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov