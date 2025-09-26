U of L Presents Blues for an Alabama Sky

The University of Louisville Department of Theatre Arts’ African American Theatre Program is proud to present “Blues for an Alabama Sky” by acclaimed playwright Pearl Cleage, directed by Catron Booker. The production will run Sept. 26th-Oct. 5 at The Playhouse. This play brings to the stage a powerful exploration of dreams, struggle and resilience in Harlem during the height of the Harlem Renaissance.

Set in the summer of 1930, “Blues for an Alabama Sky” follows a group of friends navigating shifting times in New York City as the Great Depression takes hold. Angel, a recently unemployed Cotton Club singer, wrestles with her future while leaning on her friend Guy, a costume designer with dreams of working for Josephine Baker in Paris. Their circle — made up of a neighborhood doctor and a young activist — faces personal and political crossroads that highlight the clash between hope and harsh realities in a rapidly changing America.

Pearl Cleage’s celebrated drama explores themes of friendship, ambition, and the cost of pursuing one’s dreams against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance. With its lyrical dialogue and deeply human characters, the play offers audiences both a window into history and a mirror reflecting contemporary struggles for freedom and self-determination.

The show will be performed at the historic Belknap Playhouse on the University of Louisville’s campus, which is celebrating 100 years of theatrical performances this year.

Performance Dates and Times

Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Ticket Information

General Admission: $20Seniors and UofL Faculty and Staff: $15Students: $10

Tickets for "Blues for an Alabama Sky" can be purchased at onthestage.tickets/university-of-louisville or at the box office (2314 S. Floyd Street).