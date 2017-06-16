U2: THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR 2017

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 – LOUISVILLE, KY – PAPA JOHN’S CARDINAL STADIUM

With special guest OneRepublic

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

U2’s highly anticipated The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will take place just one month from today on Friday, June 16 at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets.

The show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, and support from OneRepublic.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 kicked off in Vancouver on May 12 for a run of dates across North America and Europe, and will include U2’s first ever U.S. festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer, as well as a hometown show in Dublin’s Croke Park on July 22.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring. UPS is the Official Logistics Provider of the tour.

For more information visit livenation.com