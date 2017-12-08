UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre

to Google Calendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

UGLY - Blackbird Dance Theatre

In a world where finding your voice, finding your mate, finding your purpose seems chaotic and complex, there is only one truth. Yes, LOVE, but in going deeper, we find LOVING OURSELVES can be the trickiest thing in this life to accomplish. True acceptance of ourselves should lead us to true acceptance of others, right? But, we know this can be a slippery slope mixed with fear, anxiety, jealousy, greed, misunderstanding, and the list goes on. Relationships are complex, conformity is suffocating, and the world is so very distracted with itself.

UGLY is truly a story about anti-heroes. It's about being unique and using your inner power to help others. Our world needs a hero and the first step is for all of us to find it from within and then start making a change. 

December 7-8 | 7PM

December 9 | 2PM & 7PM

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

$15 | $10 for students     BUY NOW

For more information call 859.338.4234 or visit BlackbirdDanceTheatre.com

Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.338.4234
to Google Calendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - UGLY Blackbird Dance Theatre - 2017-12-08 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Tuesday

December 12, 2017

Submit Yours