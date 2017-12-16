The Ugly Duckling

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

In a comfortable, cozy campsite filled with shadows and stories – yours, ours, Hans Christian Andersen’s, and more – one little (well, actually rather big) duckling is learning to navigate the waterways of life. Discovering who you truly are challenges everyone, but especially the Ugly Duckling. This world premiere written by Larry and Vivian Snipes puts the familiar story in a completely new light – with a special LCT twist!

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, December 10 – 2:00pm

Saturday, December 16 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 17 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

